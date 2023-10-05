PM, UNC senator to face off in court in February

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Prime Minister’s lawsuit against UNC Senator David Nakhid, over statements the latter allegedly made in a Facebook video recording on the Pfizer vaccine and Dr Rowley’s handling of the covid19 pandemic, has been adjourned to February next year.

At a case-management hearing on Thursday, Justice Devindra Rampersad gave directions for filing responses and submissions before he adjourned the case to February 8, 2024, for further case management.

The judge will give further directions by the end of October, possibly fixing a date for trial.

Rowley has sued the UNC senator over alleged defamatory statements the latter made on June 14, 2021, in which he alleged the prime minister acted improperly in his management of covid19.

Nakhid also allegedly made disparaging comments about Rowley, according to the lawsuit filed by the Prime Minister’s attorneys Michael Quamina, SC, and Adanna Bain.

A week after the Facebook recording, Rowley’s attorneys sent a pre-action protocol letter calling for an apology, a retraction and the immediate removal of the video from the social media platform. He also sought compensation and costs.

The letter said the words spoken in the videos relating to the vaccine were “entirely false.”

“Our client has not imported or caused to be imported any covid19 vaccine, more particularly, the Pfizer vaccine, for his friends, family and or any other persons."

It also condemned the other statements Nakhid allegedly made.

In response to the letter, Nakhid issued a statement saying he looked forward to seeing the Prime Minister in court.

Nakhid is represented by attorneys Kiel Taklalsingh and Leon Kalicharan.