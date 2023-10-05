Paul, Blackman among Trinidad and Tobago's 64-member Pan Am team

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul with his men's sprint silver medal at the 2023 World Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this year. Photo courtesy TTCF Facebook -

Sixty-four athletes have been selected to represent TT at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, from October 20-November 5.

The group will vie for honours in 12 sporting disciplines, including athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoe, cycling, golf, gymnastics, field hockey, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.

Joining them are 36 officials, including chef de mission Stacy Santana, the medical team, coaches and managers.

Reigning World Junior 50m freestyle champion Blackman, 18, who copped three gold medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games in August, is heading to Chile.

Some of the more experienced campaigners making the trip are sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye, cyclists Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Teniel Campbell, boxers Nigel Paul, Aaron Prince and Tianna Guy and table tennis’s Rheanna Chung.

At the last edition of the games in 2019, TT captured their best-ever haul of 12 medals (two gold, seven silver, three bronze).

Santana, a TT Olympic Committee administrative officer, was confirmed to serve as chef de mission on Wednesday after the TTOC’s council members ratified the delegation at a virtual meeting.

Former beach handball athlete Jariel Mc Collin will be assisting Santana, as well as the TTOC’s social media and communication specialist, Melanie Gulston.

They will have the support of chief medical officer Dr Rudranath Ramsawak, along with his team, Dr Rhonda Watkins, two physiotherapists – Jelani Baptiste and Karielle De Bique – in addition to three massage therapists – Brent Elder, Odessa Chandler and Derek Ashby-Williams.

“It is indeed an honour to be named chef de mission for one of the highest multisport Games,” Santana said.

TT’s 2023 Pan Am Games delegation

Officials: Stacy Santana (chef de mission), Jariel Mc Collin (administrative assistant), Melanie Gulston (press attache)

Medical: Dr Rudranath Ramsawak, Dr Rhonda Watkins, Karielle De Bique, Jelani Baptiste, Brent Elder, Odessa Chandler, Derek Ashby-Williams

Athletics: Michelle Lee-Ahye, Reyare Thomas, Jerod Elcock, Judah Taylor, Kyle Greaux, Eric Harrison Jr; officials Durly Lucas, Ian Carter

Cycling: Teniel Campbell, Alexi Costa, Akil Campbell, Kwesi Browne, Nicholas Paul, Zion Pulido; officials Ian Cole, Elisha Greene, Kevin Tinto

Basketball: Ahkeel Boyd, Ahkeem Boyd, Moriba De Fatias, Chike Augustine; officials Christopher Charles, Wayne Samuel

Badminton: Chequeda De Boulet, Marc Reese Marcano; official Anil Seepaul

Boxing: Tianna Guy, Eyed George, Al-Jaleel Johku, Nigel Paul, Aaron Prince; officials Reynold Cox, Rawlson Dopwell

Canoe: Nicholas Robinson; official Merryl See Tai

Golf: Christopher Richards; official Simon Hosein

Gymnastics: Annalise Newman-Achee, Jameel Ali; officials Justin Morris Howell, Zhaohui Huang, Suzanne John-Babooram

Field hockey: (women) Katherine Benjamin, Kayla Braithwaite, Daniella Cabralis, Robyn Dash, Savannah De Freitas, Shaniah De Freitas, Petal Derry, Amanda George, Zene Henry, Alanna Lewis, Amie Olton, Kaitlyn Olton, Samantha Olton, Giann Sealy, Gabrielle Thompson; officials Anthony Marcano, Akim Toussaint, Teresa Lezama, Ellice Chance

Field hockey: (men) Daniel Byer, Lyndell Byer, Joel Daniel, Shaquille Daniel, Dylan Francis, Caleb Guiseppi, Tariq Marcano, Teague Marcano, Shawn Phillip, Mickell Pierre, Ethan Reynos, Audrey Rocke, Tarell Singh, Michael Stewart, Jordan Viera, Jovan Wren; officials Darren Cowie, Dwain Quan Chan, Chemika Ellis, Jeremy Nieves

Swimming: Nikoli Blackman, Cherelle Thompson, Zarek Wilson; official Mosi Denoon

Table tennis: Rheann Chung; official Dave Williams

Weightlifting: Karin Singh; official: Mattheaus Otero