Ministers thank teachers on World Teachers' Day

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

Education Ministers Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Lisa Morris-Julian are thanking teachers on the occasion of World Teachers Day, October 5.

In a release, the Education Ministry said the ministers thanked the nation’s teachers for their invaluable role in shaping the minds of TT’s future leaders.

Gadsby-Dolly said teachers make the difference in the lives of so many of TT’s citizens.

“Sometimes we take it for granted how important their role is. Today, on World Teachers’ Day, I want to thank all teachers for what they do. I remember my impactful teachers and how they changed the course of my life and I want to thank all teachers for doing the same for our young citizens. Happy World Teachers’ Day.”

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said World Teachers’ Day is held annually to celebrate all teachers around the globe. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labor Organization (ILO)/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks for the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.