Met Office issues 2nd yellow-level weather alert

The Meteorological Service has issued a second yellow-level adverse-weather alert. It began at 5 am on Thursday and is expected to continue until Friday at 6 pm.

In a statement, the Met Office said showers and rainfall of varying intensities associated with an active tropical wave are affecting Trinidad and Tobago and these conditions would continue intermittently throughout the day.

Isolated thunderstorms have already occurred in some areas and increased thunderstorm activity is being observed approaching from the east. The axis of this wave is to the near east of TT.

It said there is a medium to high (60-70 per cent) chance of accompanying thunderstorm activity and gusty winds in excess of 55km/h, likely especially in areas near heavier showers or well-developed thunderstorms.

The Met Office said isolated flash floods, street flooding and localised ponding can cause temporary traffic disruptions. It said landslips are possible in areas prone to them.

It said gusty winds can lead to broken tree branches and loose/unsecured items being displaced.

The Met Office said seas can become agitated due to strong winds, and marine operations can be temporarily disrupted.

The alert comes as TT is also under a yellow-level hot-spell alert, forecast to last until October 31.

The Met Office said daily temperatures are expected to reach near 34C or higher in Trinidad, and near 33C or more in Tobago. The hottest time of the day is between 10 am and 4 pm. In cities, urban and built-up areas, maximum temperatures are expected to be higher than 34C and “feel-like” temperatures will likely range between 34 and 44C.

It said rain associated with tropical waves or the ITCZ may provide some relief from the intense heat, but hot conditions are likely to return once these events pass.