Legal challenge to Revenue Authority goes to October 17

The Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance, Wrightston Road, Port of Spain. The division is one of three revenue collection agencies to be merged into the TT Revenue Authority. File photo/Jeff K Mayers -

A scheduling mix-up has led to the adjournment of the challenge to the Government’s plan to introduce the TT Revenue Authority.

On Thursday, Justice Westmin James set October 17 as the new date for the trial of the challenge, filed by customs officer, Terrisa Dhoray and the Public Services Association (PSA)

In the substantive lawsuit, Dhoray is challenging the constitutional validity of the Revenue Authority Act 2021.

She is alleging that the TTRA Act has given the government political control over the authority and facilitates and allows undue political influence and interference with the authority’s management.

She contends that specific segments of the legislation are unconstitutional, as they seek to interfere with the terms and conditions of employment of public servants currently assigned to the Customs and Excise Division and the Inland Revenue Division.

She is also claiming the Government did not have the power to delegate its tax-revenue collection duties.

In the lead-up, Dhoray unsuccessfully sought an injunction to halt the operations of the TTRA, including the recruitment of staff. On July 11, the Court of Appeal, in a majority ruling, dismissed the injunction application. This followed a similar decision by Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson on June 5.

The injunction focused on Section 18 of the legislation, which President Christine Kangaloo proclaimed on April 24.

The section gave public servants three months to make a decision on their future employment on the operationalisation of the TTRA.

Affected public servants have the choice to resign from the Public Service, accept a transfer to the TTRA, or be transferred to another office in the Public Service.

However, Finance Minister Colm Imbert made an order, “with the appropriate approvals,” to extend the time for public officers to exercise their options under the act. The new deadline is November 30. The original deadline was July 31.

The minister said the decision to extend the time was made “in his discretion after careful consideration of all of the factors involved.”

At Thursday’s hearing, James identified some questions he had for attorneys on taxation policies and revenue collection, as well as the core functions of the State in relation to the collection of taxes.

The case was reassigned to James after Lambert-Peterson recused herself owing to concerns raised by the PSA over the alleged friendship between her husband Gilbert Peterson, SC, and the Prime Minister.

Lambert-Peterson repeatedly rejected the links, saying she could preside impartially over the case, before eventually conceding, saying she was not prepared to have the administration of justice trampled on, nor did she intend to be a party to it by trying to persuade anyone she would be impartial or unbiased.

Dhoray and the PSA are represented by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, Kent Samlal, Jayanti Lutchmedial and Vishaal Siewsaran.

Representing the State were Douglas Mendes, SC, and Simon de la Bastide.