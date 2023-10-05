Drama and bullying in teen girls

-

Bullying, by definition, refers to an intentional act of intimidation, coercion or harm in a context where there is a real or perceived power differential.

Although the classic image of bullying in adolescence involves larger males inflicting violence upon smaller or younger children, the current context is far more pervasive and surreptitious.

Particularly among adolescent girls, bullying happens secretly in plain sight but often remains unrecognised by parents, educators and even other young people.

Teen girls deal with drama.

Much of it may seem ridiculous or inconsequential to adults, but social exclusion and other more subtle forms of bullying have the same negative impact on mental wellbeing and physical health as so physical forms of violence.

Some of the frequent forms that teen girls navigate include gossip, rumours spread in person or more so online, accusations of sexual misadventure, or simply social exclusion which is then flaunted in their faces.

In even more recent times, social media pages are created with the sole purpose of spreading slander and gossip about others, with the most bold of bullies making no attempt to conceal the identity of those being ridiculed. It is all extremely toxic.

All of these acts are hurtful, demeaning and intentionally done to make the victim feel poorly about themselves.

Many teen girls identify that the greatest challenge of these forms of bullying is that they are one sided and those affected sometimes do not understand why they are happening and do not get an opportunity to defend themselves.

It is the confusion and powerlessness that complicate the emotions surrounding bullying, making it that much more devastating for those affected. Unfortunately, in an attempt to "fit in" and avoid becoming a victim, many other young people quietly follow along with the form of bullying rather than stand up in defence of those affected.

Adolescence is a pivotal time during which both social development and self-esteem are consolidated. Bullying in these forms erodes both of those processes as young people distrust those around them, may develop anxiety in social spaces and in severe cases want to recluse themselves from school and activities altogether.

In addition, when youth feel defenceless against vicious rumours, they start to believe that something is indeed wrong with them, which sets the stage for even more harmful self-esteem patterns.

As unfortunate and unnecessary as this is, girl-to-girl bullying is prevalent.

Adults and carers need to have an eye open to this very common form of bullying and engage conversations with their children. During this past week, there was a day of recognition against bullying. While schools and community spaces continue to their part, there is a critical parental intervention that is often missed.

While adolescence is associated with a roller coaster of emotions, in general parents need to be attuned to changes in their daughters’ moods, behaviour and social groups.

While teen friendships will often be transient, acute and dramatic shifts should be noted and explored. Being a victim of bullying is hurtful and embarrassing and so naturally not a topic that many young people will rush to disclose.

This is why parents need to take note of changes and find opportunities to calmly and quietly engage their young people. Patience, mindfulness and empathy are all essential. In these scenarios, young people may not divulge all details of incidents right away. Be patient with them.

Perhaps the pain and disappointment are overwhelming. In other contexts they may honestly have no idea why the behaviour commenced. Nevertheless, bullying is a form of abuse and must be addressed when it occurs.

This weekend, take an opportunity to discuss with your teens, forms of bullying that they have experienced or seen around their social groups. It is through honest exploration, conversation that solutions can be found, and interventions provided for those affected.