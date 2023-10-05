Building your personal brand in a digital age

Keron Rose highlights the importance of building a personal brand. -

In an age where digital footprints often carry more weight than physical interactions, the concept of personal branding has emerged as a pivotal element in professional and personal success.

But what does it truly mean to have a personal brand in the digital era? Is it merely a modern synonym for reputation, or does it delve deeper, intertwining with our online persona, career trajectories, and the value we bring to the digital table?

Let’s explore the essence of a personal brand, its undeniable importance in today's interconnected world, and the tangible assets that help build its foundation.

Personal brand vs reputation

Personal brand is a term that signifies the deliberate and strategic presentation of oneself to the public, especially in the digital domain.

It's not just about showcasing your skills or achievements; it's a holistic representation that encompasses your values, strengths, expertise, and the unique value proposition you bring to the table.

More than just a digital facade, your personal brand is about how you market yourself, the narrative you weave around your professional identity, and the story you wish to tell the world.

On the other hand, reputation is less about presentation and more about perception. It's the image others form of you based on their interactions, word-of-mouth, and past experiences with you.

Your reputation is the cumulative result of your actions, behaviours, and the tangible outcomes you've delivered over time.

When it comes to control, personal branding offers a significant degree of it. You decide how you want to present yourself, the content you share, and the image you project to the world.

Reputation, however, is a different beast. While you can certainly influence it through your actions and decisions, it's ultimately sculpted by others' perceptions and opinions of you.

Scope is another distinguishing factor. A personal brand is often expansive, encompassing not just professional expertise but also personal values, passions, and long-term vision.

It's a broad canvas where you paint a comprehensive picture of who you are and what you stand for. Reputation, in contrast, is typically more specific. It zooms in on traits or past actions. For example, one might have a reputation for being punctual, reliable, or a trailblazer in innovative thinking.

In terms of duration, personal branding is a continuous journey. As individuals evolve, so can their personal brand, adapting and morphing to reflect their current state.

Reputation, however, is more enduring. Built over time, it's like a shadow that follows you, and if tainted, especially negatively, it can be challenging to alter. A single significant misstep can cast a long-lasting impact.

The platform of operation also differs. Personal branding is predominantly associated with online platforms in today's digital age. Whether it's LinkedIn profiles, personal websites, or dynamic social media presence, the digital realm is where personal brands thrive. Reputation, while certainly existing online, also has strong roots offline. It's the chatter among colleagues at a coffee break, the feedback from clients, or the reviews on professional platforms.

In essence, while your personal brand is the meticulously crafted narrative you project to the world, your reputation is the world's response to that narrative and your actions.

Both are intertwined, each influencing the other. A robust personal brand can bolster your reputation, but a tarnished reputation can swiftly undercut even the most carefully curated personal brand.

Strategies to build your personal brand

Building a personal brand goes beyond just having an online presence; it's about crafting a genuine and consistent identity.

Start with self-awareness and authenticity – pinpoint your niche by understanding your strengths and passions – and always remain genuine, sharing real experiences and challenges.

Consistent branding, both in visual identity and voice, is paramount.

This includes maintaining a uniform profile picture, logo, and tone across all platforms. The content you produce should be value-driven, and aimed at educating your audience with insights, trends, and diverse formats like blogs, videos, and podcasts.

Engaging with your audience is equally crucial, whether it's by responding to comments, collaborating with other thought leaders, or leveraging the interactive features on platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn.

Digital assets for your personal brand

Website/Blog: Central hub for branding, display portfolio, resume and testimonials. Allows you to share your insights.

Professional profile pictures: High-quality, consistent images that you can use across all digital channels.

Social media profiles: Use relevant platforms, display your info, share your insights, and engage in conversations.

Content library: Collection of diverse content (articles, videos, podcasts) that showcase your expertise.

Email signature: Use a tool like Wisestamp that integrates to multiple platforms, and keeps a unified name, title, and relevant links to your other platforms.

Digital media kit: Use Google Drive and upload a bio and professional headshots, this makes it easier to send out for media, events, and collaborators.

Your personal brand in the digital age will continue to create opportunities, build your network, generate revenue, and allow you to climb the corporate ladder.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs in building their digital presence and monetising their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or Google Podcast.