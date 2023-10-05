Bad weather to be followed by heat

Charlotte Street, Port of Spain - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

The Meteorological Service has issued a second yellow-level hot-spell alert.

The warning will come into effect on October 7 at 10 am, and end on October 31 at 4 pm.

A yellow-level adverse-weather alert is in effect and will end on Friday at 6 pm. In a statement, the Met Office said rain and cloudy conditions will provide a welcome reprieve from the prevailing heat for the next 24-30 hours.

It said showers and rain of varying intensities associated with an active tropical wave are affecting Trinidad and Tobago and would continue intermittently throughout the day.

Isolated thunderstorms have already occurred in some areas and increased thunderstorm activity is being observed approaching from the east. The axis of this wave is to the near east of TT.

It said there is a medium to high (60-70 per cent) chance of accompanying thunderstorm activity and gusty winds over 55km/h, likely especially in areas near heavier showers or well-developed thunderstorms.

The Met Office said isolated flash floods, street flooding and localised ponding can cause temporary traffic disruptions. It said landslips are possible in areas prone to them.

It said gusty winds can lead to broken tree branches and loose/unsecured items being displaced.

The Met Office said seas can become agitated due to strong winds, and marine operations can be temporarily disrupted.

It said although the adverse weather conditions will provide temporary respite from the high temperatures, it is essential to note that such rainfall events are expected to occur less frequently than usual during the course of this month. After this brief relief, a return to hot weather is anticipated, it said.

The Met Office said daily temperatures are expected to reach near 34C or higher in Trinidad, and near 33C or more in Tobago. The hottest time of the day is between 10 am and 4 pm. In cities, urban and built-up areas, maximum temperatures are expected to be higher than 34C and “feel-like” temperatures will likely range between 34 and 44C.