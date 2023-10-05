4 hours of a nothing budget

Finance Minister Colm Imbert reading the budget in the Lower House on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

THE EDITOR: Why did the Minister of Finance have to take more than four miserable hours of droning on and on to say he will increase the minimum wage by $3 or $120 per week, but then add that there will be property tax as well as increases in water and electricity rates in the forthcoming year?

For all those who are giving this government thumbs-up, post budget, make sure you understand that you will be worse off, as would all of us.

This is because no landlord is going to bear the property tax and it will be passed on. It will be passed on to the same security guard who will now get an extra three dollars on his minimum wage.

The air-condition that was purchased and installed to beat this unbearable heat and to aid in getting a decent night's rest, will hurt when the electricity rate goes up. When the water rate is increased, bathing may be a luxury for many who struggle on a basic minimum wage, even when that wage will increase to three dollars per hour.

Of course the PNM and its supporters will say water and electricity are not all the cost of inputs, but businesses will raise their prices. So for the lady who said that she could do so much with $3, I say a Tobago "good luck" to her.

Go ahead and buy your one bara doubles (no channa though), just a miniscule amount of kuchela with your $3.

I recall when Brian Kuei Tung did the budget and he gave a $3 concession, the PNM then said you could only buy a doubles and a chubby with that. Well today, thatsame doubles and chubby costs nearly $9.

This budget is hopeless and will help no one. It's a zero sum – you think you are getting something, but you will take in one hand and give it back.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James