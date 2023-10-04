Website rates Trinidad and Tobago crab and dumpling 6th best crab dish in world

Curry crab and dumpling - Photo by David Reid

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne says he is proud that TasteAtlas, an international company that reviews traditional dishes from around the world, rated TT curried crab and dumpling as the world’s sixth best crab dish.

The company’s website says it has featured over 10,000 foods and drinks. It describes itself as “an encyclopedia of flavours, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants.”

On Monday, the company posted its top-ten crab dishes, with chilli crab from Singapore earning the top spot.

Second were crab cakes from Maryland, US, followed by Gejang from South Korea,

casquinhas de siri from Brazil, and black pepper crab from Singapore.

TT got a rating of 4.2 out of five stars to place sixth, and was followed by crab cakes (collectively) from the US, she-crab soup from the US,

poo cha from Thailand and pastel de jaiba from Chile.

Browne posted this on Facebook on Wednesday using the hashtag #ProudlyTT.