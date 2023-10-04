Watson claims 'truce' but no reconciliation with Farley

PDP political leader Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at the PDP Trinidad launch, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on May 1. - File photo

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says he and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine have arrived at "a truce" for the benefit of Tobago.

But he said they have not reconciled but agreed to put their differences aside in the island’s interest.

“There is no reconciliation,” Duke told reporters on Wednesday during a news conference at the PDP’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough.

He added Augustine, who is in France, will speak about their agreement when he returns.

On September 4, Duke invited Augustine to meet with him to discuss strategies to improve the lives of Tobagonians.

He claimed then that many people on the island were suffering as a result of the high cost of living among other issues.

But on September 21, Duke withdrew the invitation after Augustine told reporters he had not responded to the PDP leader because the THA had “serious work to do.”

Augustine and the majority of THA members formerly belonged to the PDP, but left after falling out with Duke and formed the Tobago People's Party (TPP) earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Duke said he met with Augustine at an undisclosed location before Monday’s budget presentation.

Duke added the meeting, which he claimed was cordial and non-political, addressed matters relating to his electoral district, Roxborough/Argyle, and evolved into a discussion about “Tobago’s business.”

He said he told Augustine the island’s economy was in bad shape, and Augustine agreed.

Duke said he also told the Chief Secretary that, within the next two years, the THA should not expect any money from the PNM government to build the island’s economy.

“They are competitors against Tobago’s progress. He accepted that fact. So if we are getting less money from Trinidad – that was before the budget – and we did get less money, how do we develop the economy going forward?”

Duke said he told Augustine he was willing to engage in “foreign-investment conversation with colleagues I would have met abroad in my short stint in the THA.

“I believe if we are to have those discussions with those persons we could bring money. I also reminded him soberly that no money will come to Tobago by a direct foreign investor if all of us keep at each other’s throats.

"We have to take it down. I must take it down and you must take it down.”

Duke said he was not going to “beat up on (the TPP) any more unless I see them doing something that is deliberately and wilfully attacking Tobagonians or bringing Tobagonians down in the gutter.”

He said Augustine appeared to agree to his call to put Tobago first by building the economy through foreign investment.

“That is the only way it could work, if we add to what the government has given. Bring money and develop an economy in Tobago that is not there.”

Tobago received $2.58 billion in the budget. Of that figure, $2.298 billion has been set aside for recurrent expenditure, while $260 million was allocated for its development agenda, some $40 million less than was previously allocated.

In all, this year's total allocation to the THA has increased by $64 million over last year's total subvention of $2.521 billion.