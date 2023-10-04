Warrior profile: Fit-again Andre hopes to bring 'fortune'

Andre Fortune -

DAVID SCARLETT

ENTERPRISING TT midfielder Andre "Dre" Fortune II does not leave a lot to chance, instead preferring to make his own luck on the football pitch. However, he has had the misfortune of multiple injuries which have curtailed his career. But a return to fitness and form have seen Fortune banging in the goals once more for Nõmme Kalju FC in the Estonian Premier League.

With four goals and one assist this season, his impressive form has caught the eyes of many across the world. Deservedly, his performances earned him the league’s Player of the Month award for August.

Fortune was born in North Carolina in the United States to Trinidadian parents in 1996. He is the older of two siblings, his brother being the budding starlet – Ajani Fortune.

He is primarily a central midfielder but can also play in an attacking midfield role, as a winger on both flanks and as a second striker.

He made his Kalju debut against Kuressaare on March 2, 2023 and, by his second match, he registered two assists.

Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him and curtailed Fortune's bright start. He fought his way back playing with the Kalju U-21 team, in the Esiliiga B – the third division of Estonian football – to regain his fitness and form.

Back with the senior team, Fortune is one of the club’s top scorers this season and is aiming to help the team to qualify for the UEFA Champions Champions League. Kalju are currently fourth in the league standings with 42 points, tied with Paide, who boast a better goal difference.

Fortune said, “I’ve had two surgeries (shoulder) in the last year and a half and missed a lot of time on the pitch. (Now I’m) happy to be fit and playing again.”

The midfielder continued, “The goal now for us (Kalju) collectively is to finish in third place and secure a European spot for next season. Personally, I’ll do whatever I can to help with that. So, every game I want to do what’s required, especially in the attacking third with goals and assists as much as possible.”

He described the contrast between life in Estonia and America as more intense, mainly because of the demands of Kalju supporters keen to see the club add to their two league titles and cup title.

Fortune believes that the more exposure local players have, the more they can learn – both on and off the pitch – which will be key when representing TT on the international stage.

Fortune represented the US at the U-15 level before making the switch to TT. He played for the TT U-17s between 2013 and 2018, and the U-20s in 2019 – scoring five goals in eight appearances. His impressive performances at youth level earned him a call-up to the senior national team in September 2019, and he was later included in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup squad.

“My first senior team call-up was a great honour for me. (Being) at that level with some of the country’s biggest names was a big accomplishment,” he said.

“My overall experience has been up and down; I think anyone would agree there’s room for improvement. But the opportunity to be a part of something that few people get to experience is never lost on me.”

He continued, “The (2021) Gold Cup was a special moment. I got to play in front of some friends and family. Of course we would’ve liked to have a better showing, but I was proud to represent my family and my country in a major tournament. It’s a memory I’ll always keep.”

His brother Ajani also represents TT and made an impact in the 2023 Gold Cup. The Atlanta United II midfielder made the most impressive debut as his beaming strike from 30 yards against St Kitts and Nevis helped the Warriors to a 3-0 victory.

Fortune, who was in TT coach Angus Eve's provisional 2023 Gold Cup squad, injured his shoulder and missed the tournament. However, he expressed delight in the possibility of playing alongside his brother.

He said, "Playing with my brother (would be) surreal. We are quite close and always support each other in any way we can. We had similar paths as he represented at the youth level also. It’s something we’ve always wanted to accomplish, and I hope we get more opportunities to represent together.”

Off the pitch, Fortune is a simple man. According to him, he speaks to his parents and brother daily, plays video games, watches movies, and mostly stays at home to “stay out of trouble.”

Having said many parts of his upbringing were based on Trinidadian culture. “Everything at home reflects the culture, like waking up to soca on the weekends or my brother and I helping mom to make doubles when we’re home. We often surprise people with how much of the culture we appreciate and understand.”

He added, “I love to watch football. My favourite team is Arsenal, but I also enjoy watching Manchester City and Barcelona. Often, I spend time playing Call of Duty with my friends; I’ve gotten quite good at that.

“Food-wise, my favourites – I don’t get to enjoy as much as I’d like. They aren’t exactly the best foods for an athlete. (But) I would say top five are doubles, roti, French fries, salmon, and oxtail – mom’s, of course.”