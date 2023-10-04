Veteran football coach Jan Steadman needs medical help

Jan Steadman -

A GoFundMe account has been set up for veteran coach and former national footballer Jan Steadman, who is currently ailing in New York.

Steadman, 75, played three senior matches for TT in 1968-69 and represented the New York Generals and New York Cosmos between 1967 and 1971.

His coaching career began at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn in 1975 and continued when he moved back to TT to coach St Benedict's College, Carapichaima Senior Comprehensive, San Fernando Government Secondary, Naparima College and W Connection’s youth teams.

Steadman was also a teacher at St Benedict’s College from 1989-2007.

The GoFundMe account was set up by former Steadman student and ex-Naparima College striker Erasto Neptune, with a target of US$60,000, of which US$5,290 has already been donated.

The money will be used to pay medical bills, buy medication, facilitate continued medical visits while in Trinidad (he returns later this month), follow-up visits to the US to see his doctors and help him with day-to-day living, including transport.

Neptune says Steadman has helped thousands of players, and now he’s asking others to be there for him in his time of need.

“He is currently diagnosed with heart failure, kidney failure, hypertension (high blood pressure) and severe plaque in his feet that affects his ability to walk independent of a cane.

“However, since he came to New York in May he has improved significantly. His heart and kidney functionality has improved, his blood pressure has decreased from 220/140 to 140/100. Through physical therapy his mobility continues to improve.”

Steadman returns home at the end of October to avoid the cold weather.

The veteran coach must continue his treatment in Trinidad, and will be on prescribed medication and has to have a medical team to maintain his improvement.

Neptune added, “Jan has a passion for developing youth footballers and his crowning achievement was leading Naparima College to back-to-back national titles during the SSFL 1999/2000 and 2000/2001 season, which included winning the domestic treble.

“Jan is a father of two daughters, Jannicke and Renee, who both live in New York and are currently doing their best to support their father. He helped shape and transform the lives of many young footballers who came from socio-economic challenging backgrounds.

“He helped them to see football as a tool to help them get out of a life of poverty in environments surrounded by crime. He gave them hope and a father figure to look up to when no one else did. He believed in them and supported them emotionally, spiritually, financially and physically.

"He is a friend to many and will open up his home to anyone that needs a place to live or recover from a time of hardship.”

Neptune added that Steadman was part of the NY Cosmos team that in 1971 beat the Pele-led Santos, which also included many players from Brazil's 1970 World Cup-winning team.

Steadman moved to Brooklyn in 1973 and attended Brooklyn College, where he did his bachelor's degree.

Anyone who wishes to contribute can go to gofundme.com and search: Supporting One Of Our Greats – Jan Steadman.