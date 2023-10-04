Trinidad and Tobago basketball federation warns against 'illegal' events

The National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) board has warned stakeholders against hosting and/or competing in "unsanctioned" events.

In a media release on Wednesday,NBFTT said it has noticed that "several entities have decided to bypass the NBFTT, which is the only local governing body recognised by the Federation of International Basketball Association."

The NBFTT said it was "discourteous" that the people conducting these illegal competitions are current and former members of zonal executive and ex-directors of the NBFTT Board.

The board said they are in direct violation of the NBFTT's constitution, zonal regulation and policies.

The NBFTT said it has received a number of complaints regarding unethical behaviour, and a lack of rules and guidelines from members/clubs who have participated in unsanctioned events over the past several months.

The NBFTT said it has no desire to stop players from playing, however, it wants clubs, players, and match officials to participate in approved leagues, tournaments, and events.

The NBFTT said it has approved every application that has come before it for sanction or approval thus far for 2023, and it has gone even further to assist clubs and coaches in other areas upon their requests.

The NBFTT board said its position is in line with Article 4 of the NBFTT constitution which states: "The aim and objective of the federation shall be to promote, develop, and manage the sport of basketball in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago as a means to athletic excellence and as a profitable enterprise."

The NBFTT said it recognises that the stipulated window for zones to operate has come to an end for 2023, therefore any private promoter or club wishing to host a basketball league or tournament needs to be sanctioned by the NBFTT in keeping with articles 15.3 and 15.4 of the NBFTT Zonal Regulations.

All Zonal Commissions with an elected executive can operate a league, a tournament, or an event at any time within the window without approval of the NBFTT.

The NBFTT is urging all clubs and match officials who are invited to participate in leagues, tournaments and events that are not organised by the NBFTT that they must ensure that the promoter has the necessary written approval.

The NBFTT said if further information is required, the public can contact NBFTT president Lt Col Jason Hills, or the General Secretay Clayton Blackman at nbfttpresident1@gmail.com and gensecretarynbftt@gmail.com respectively.