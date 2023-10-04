Three murder suspects held with guns

Police on Monday, acting on a tip off, arrested three men suspected to be involved in several murders.

The men were held after they were found in possession of a high powered rifle and a semi-automatic pistol.

Police say officers of the Pinto Road Police Post conducted an exercise, code named Operation Blue Line, between 2 pm and 6pm on Monday at the Heights of Aripo.

Officers carried out surveillance of an abandoned, dilapidated house where suspicious activity was observed.

The officers then searched the premises, where they found three men from the area, aged 21, 24 and 34.

The officers also discovered an AK assault rifle with a magazine, a Beretta pistol with a magazine and holster, 83 rounds of ammunition, and three cell phones.

The men were arrested and taken to the Pinto Road Police Post for further questioning by the Homicide Bureau.

Newsday spoke with head of the TT Police Service’s northern division, senior superintendent Kerwin Francis who could not confirm if the men were suspects in the recent murder of the Peterkin siblings.

Ten year old Faith, her two sisters Arianna, 14, and Tiffany, 19 and their brother Shain, 17, were among 9 persons shot, as they slept in their home in Heights of Guanapo last Thursday.

Their murders have had a ripple effect on the community with a number of other families having since moved out.