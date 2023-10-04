​Suspects still at large after attack on New Grant couple

File photo -

Police are searching for the men who attacked and robbed a prominent couple in New Grant early on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, businessman Mohan Persad and his wife, Shirley Persad, both 78, were said to be "doing okay," but no further information was given on their condition.

Persad owns Persad's D' Food King supermarkets.

People continued to weigh in on the attack. St Julien/Princes Town North councillor Latchminarine "Nello" Ramdhan said one of Persad's supermarkets is in his district and services many people.

"It is not a nice feeling for the people of New Grant, Princes Town and surrounding areas. Being the people they are, Mr Persad and his wife are good community people. They would help anyone who asks for a donation or help.

"It sad and shocking not just because they are Mr and Mrs Persad, the owners of Persad's D' Food King, but, generally speaking, as an elderly couple."

The councillor believed the police were doing their best to solve the case.

"I know the police are trying their best because I work closely with the Princes Town police community council. I also know they have limited resources, and I wish the authorities could improve their resources so they can continue to do more," Ramdhan told Newsday.

The Persads were awakened at around 3 am on Tuesday by armed intruders.

The bandits beat them, covered their faces, and tied the couple's hands with tie straps. The bandits robbed them of cash as well as a vault with cash, jewellery, cellphones, two registered guns and ammunition, and their firearm user's licence.

The bandits also stole a digital video recorder.

They got into the house by prying open a window.

The Persads were treated and discharged from hospital.

Several people, including Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh and president of the Supermarket Association (SATT) Rajiv Diptee have condemned the bandits.