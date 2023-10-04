Sidey's, Stokely Vale rally support for TFA KO final

Sidey's Sports Club -

The east and west titans of Tobago football will be in a mega showdown at 8.15pm on Saturday, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, to decide the Tobago Football Association (TFA) knockout champion.

Sidey’s of Speyside and Stokely Vale of Plymouth are both confident of taking the trophy to their respective communities.

Stokely Vale’s manager Quidel Joefield placed a high emphasis on the defence of their title, which was last contested in 2019, owing to the covid19 pandemic. He said, “We know it will be a tough game but we are confident of bringing the trophy back to Plymouth.”

Sidey’s coach Ako George is anxious to reclaim the silverware his team last held in 2015. “Our boys know how to play, so we are never concerned about the opponent. We are on a mission to win all the titles this season,” he said.

Both men are also expecting huge inspiration from their support base. “We always get 100 per cent support from our fans,” Joefied said.

However, George is weary of the detractors. “Our team always has a strong following. Most of the villagers are fully behind our team, but there are some who come to see us lose.”

To add credibility to the game, both teams currently lead the league standings in their respective zones. Sidey’s are at the pinnacle of the east with 12 points. Stokely Vale command the central division on ten points.

The headline for the game could easily read Kwame Mc Dougal versus Stephon Antoine.

The defences will be on high alert, as both strikers are in sublime form and may prove decisive to their respective team’s fortune.

Mc Dougal netted a hat-trick in Stokely Vale’s 4-3 semi-final win over Georgia FC. Antoine also scored three goals for Sidey’s in their 6-1 semi-final victory against Golden Lane FC.

To further enhance the atmosphere, Tobago’s soca diva Adana will headline the entertainment. Some spectators can also try their skills at the kick-for-cash initiative, and the rhythm section will keep the vibes electric.

Georgia FC will face Golden Lane FC for third place at 5.30 pm.