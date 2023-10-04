Pace on the Avenue: Over 100 cyclists battle for glory

Cyclists in hot pursuit coming around a bend at Cycling on the Avenue in 2019. FILE PHOTO/ELLIOT FRANCOIS -

The bustling Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook transforms into a racing circuit for four hours on Wednesday night when the ninth edition of Cycling on the Avenue returns after a four-year hiatus.

Over 100 riders from the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Guyana, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Anguilla and TT will be competing for honours and cash prizes.

The event is free to the public and will feature live entertainment from singer/electric guitarist Dax Carter, rock band The Anarchists and singer/organiser Michael Phillips.

The event rides off from 7pm with a primary school duathlon for three age groups: boys and girls under eight, nine to ten, and 11 and over. The run-cycle-run duathlon will see the lowest age bracket cover 200m on foot, a 1.3km ride and another 200m run.

The next two age categories see participants run 400m run, cycle 1.3km and close off with another 400m run.

After that, a secondary school duathlon (800m run, 2.6km bike, 800m run) sprints off before the three headline cycling events.

Top-flight cycling pedals off with a sprint invitational for local and international cyclists. This will be followed by a division two race and then the night’s feature event – a 30-lap open for all international, elite one and invitational riders.

The winner of the feature race will receive $4,000, second place earns $3,000 and third place takes home $2,000.

Several of the cyclists who participated at last weekend’s Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) will be competing, before they return to their respective destinations.

Cycling promoter and former TT cyclist Phillips said he’s happy to once again host this event.

He confirmed that all is set, and was pleased to have an increase in primary and secondary school entrants for the duathlon.

“The last school’s duathlon we had, there were about 75 participants – but this year we have almost double that. These things are a labour of love and it’s about taking the time, putting out the effort to create positive news and opportunities for people to have something to focus on and strive for.

“I want people to come out and enjoy. I want the cyclists and youngsters to pursue excellence, be the best they can be. I would not do this without the certain people that I have that really go above and beyond,” Phillips said.

Some of TT’s standout riders expected to feature are veteran and 2023 TICC third place finisher Emile Abraham, US-based women’s pro rider Alexi Ramirez and freshly crowned national criterium champion Liam Trepte.

For the duathlon, athletes’ sign on and holding bay is in Princess Elizabeth School and is open from 6pm. At 6.30pm, athletes should be ready in the holding bay awaiting instructions to take their one-lap warm-up around their course. Athletes must wear helmets.

The sponsors of the event are Lifestyle Motors, Tourism Trinidad Ltd, Subway, Blue Waters, Cimco TT, Newsday, Computer Power and Supplies Ltd, Phillips Construction and Salon Essentials – a Division of MecalFab Ltd.