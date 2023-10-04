Mikhail Salcedo returns with concert at Kafe Blue

Mikhail Salcedo will perform on October 5 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain -

Prolific pannist, composer, singer and arranger Mikhail Salcedo will return to the local stage for his live solo concert on October 5 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Titled Salcedo Reimagined, the concert is the first in a series of fundraiser events geared to the release of his debut album, a media release said.

Salcedo will be accompanied by a multitalented band of musicians, including Nicholas Thomas on drums, Andre Jack on bass, Emile Fortune on keyboard and Jason Bishop on guitar. Background vocalists are Aaron Ifill and Candace Caton-Ifill.

The show also features saxophonist Anthony Woodroffe Jr aka Tony Paul.

For over 20 years, Salcedo has worked on perfecting his musicianship and performance, aligning himself with some of the Caribbean’s top jazz musicians such as Theron Shaw, Dean Williams, Clive "Zanda" Alexander, Michael Low Chew Tung, Elan Trotman, Sean Thomas and Vaughnette Bigford. He has performed at the BVI Jazz Festival, Tobago Jazz Experience, Barbados and Grenada Jazz festivals with these musicians.

He has also played with several cultural groups at events in France, Cuba, Guyana, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and the United States. As a former member of the National Steel Symphony Orchestra, Salcedo has performed for former President Barack Obama.

Salcedo Reimagined will be hosted by Gerelle Forbes. Showtime is 8 pm.

Tickets are available online on Eventbrite at: https://shorturl.at/djNO3.