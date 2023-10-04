Met Office issues yellow-level weather yellow alert

File photo of rough seas in Manzanilla PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

The Met Office has put Trinidad and Tobago under an adverse-weather yellow alert on Thursday from 5am until 5pm, starting in Tobago at midnight and including Trinidad from the early morning.

The Met Office said there is a 60-70 per cent (medium) chance of a thunderstorm with gusty winds over 55 kilometres per hour, especially near heavier showers or thunderstorms.

The release said heavy rainfall can lead to street and flash flooding with accompanying brief, gusty winds. The Met Office said localised ponding and landslips are likely to occur in at-risk areas. Isolated flash flooding can cause traffic disruptions.

Restrict outdoor activity; do not venture into flood waters. Beachgoers should also be careful, as rough seas can occur.