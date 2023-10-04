Maxi man on indecent assault charges kept in jail

Maxi taxis at the City Gate hub in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

A 51-year-old maxi conductor was remanded into custody after appearing before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday on indecent assault charges.

Police said at about 1.35 pm on Saturday, September 30, a 17-year-old girl alleged she was sitting in a maxi taxi at City Gate, Port of Spain, when a man touched her inappropriately.

She made a report to the Central Police Station the same day, and detectives of the Special Victims Department investigated, which led to the arrest.

The suspect was charged on October 1.

The matter was adjourned to October 6.