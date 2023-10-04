Joshua Da Silva blazes century in Red Force practice match

Joshua Da Silva - CWI Media

JOSHUA Da Silva hit a brisk century on Wednesday to lead the Khan XI to a 27-run victory over the Bravo XI in a Red Force practice match, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

The match was organised as part of the preparation ahead of the 2023 Super50 Cup, which bowls off October 17 in TT.

Batting first, the Khan XI posted a massive 332 for four from their 50 overs, boosted by Da Silva's impeccable knock. The West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman was in destructive mood with 101 from 86 balls, including ten fours and three sixes, before retiring.

Cephas Cooper,who was among those honoured at Saturday's TT Cricket Board awards, struck 88 off 115 balls (nine fours). Jason Mohammed blazed 56 not out from 52 balls, highlighted by four sixes.

In reply, Bravo XI were dismissed for 305 in 49.4 overs, Only one batsman, opener Kjorn Ottley, scored a half century. Ottley hit 58 off 63 balls before he fell caught behind to Imran Khan's leg-spin.

Yannic Cariah (40 off 62), Sion Hackett (47 off 34) and Khary Pierre (41 off 33) tried to keep the chase alive, but eventually lost their wickets.

Summarised Scores: KHAN XI 332/4 (50 overs) - Joshua Da Silva 101, Cephas Cooper 88, Jason Mohammed 56 not out; Shaaron Lewis 1/40, Khary Pierre 1/56, Anderson Phillip 1/67 vs BRAVO XI Kjorn Ottley 58, Sion Hackett 47, Khary Pierre 41, Yannic Cariah 40; Jacen Agard 2/43, Damion Joachim 2/55, Shannon Gabriel 1/31, Jayden Seales 1/56, Bryan Charles 1/26, Imran Khan 1/26, Shatrughan Rambaran 1/16.