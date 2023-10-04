Embassies host schools' rugby caravan in PoS

South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen, front, is tackled by Tonga's Malakai Fekitoa, left, and teammate Fine Inisi during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match at the Marseille's Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France last Sunday. - AP

SEVEN embassies have collaborated to host a schools' rugby caravan beginning this month, to promote the sport in secondary schools in Port of Spain and environs.

The three-week caravan is being hosted by the Embassy of France, in partnership with the Embassy of Argentina; the Australian High Commission; the British High Commission, the Embassy of Japan, the Embassy of Chile, and the Honorary Consul of New Zealand.

The tenth men’s Rugby World Cup is currently under way in France – the second time France has hosted the global showpiece since 2007. The tournament started on September 8 and will run until October 28. This year also marks the 200th year anniversary of the invention of the sport.

In an attempt to increase visibility of rugby in TT and in recognition of the importance of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork and respect among young people, the caravan was conceptualised.

Beginning the second week of October, the missions, in collaboration with the TT Rugby Union (TTRU), will roll out the caravan, which sets out to introduce, in some cases, and refresh in others, rugby in schools.

The caravan will include 30-minute interactive demonstrations on the fundamentals of rugby: passing, positions, etc. These sessions will be led by seasoned rugby athletes. Participating envoys will also join to engage with the youth.

The caravan will include a diverse range of secondary schools in Port of Spain and environs including Fatima College, Bishop Anstey High School, St Francois Girls' College, South East Port of Spain, Success Laventille Secondary School and Trinity College, Moka.

The embassies will also have live screenings of rugby matches in the quarterfinal and final rounds of the tournament, culminating with a screening of the final hosted by Angostura at its hospitality suite, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

France envoy Didier Chabert said, “I would like to thank all who are part of this wonderful initiative – my diplomat colleagues, the Ministry of Education, the TTRU, and most of all, the talented schoolchildren who bring so much colour and joy to the exercise.

"I hope that everyone has been enjoying this Rugby World Cup and the many pulsating matches it has given us so far.”

TT rugby president Maria Thomas said, “This is an incredible opportunity for the missions and the TTRU to connect with the Rugby World Cup 2023 as it is happening in France, and to elevate the profile of rugby in Trinidad and Tobago.”