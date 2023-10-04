Caribbean Cup: Army hold the key to unlock Moca FC's defence

Defence Force coach Lloyd Andrews (L) and captain Jamali Garcia address the media ahead of their Concacaf Caribbean Cup match against Moca FC on Wednesday. - Roneil Walcott

FROM 8 pm on Wednesday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, inaugural TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions Defence Force will go to war versus the Dominican Republic's Moca FC in a must-win Concacaf Caribbean Cup matchup.

Defence Force (five points) are currently third on the five-team group A table following their 1-1 draw with TTPFL runners-up AC Port of Spain at the Mucurapo venue last Thursday. Moca are on six points and only need a draw to advance to the semi-finals of the competition. The top two teams advance from the group. The youthful Jamaica Premier League (JPL) club Cavalier FC (seven points) have already punched their ticket through to the semifinal. The cellar-placed AC PoS (one point) and Martinique's Golden Lion FC (three points) have already been ruled out of semifinal contention.

During the pre-match press briefing at the match venue, Defence Force coach Lloyd Andrews was asked if Army would be prepared for an ultra-defensive approach by Moca.

He said his team will have the key to unlock the opposition's defence.

"You know sometimes when a team parks the bus it's about finding a key to remove it. And I think we have the keys to remove any parked bus."

Defence Force are unbeaten in their three group matches – registering a single goal in each of their matches. They drew 1-1 with Cavalier on August 24. The Army then got a slender 1-nil win over Golden Lion on August 30. Soca Warriors attacker Reon Moore has notched two goals thus far. Meanwhile, the Army's towering striker Brent Sam came off the bench last week to grab a last-ditch draw versus AC PoS.

With a do-or-die attitude now being taken, Andrews says his team needs to sharpen their touch in front of goal.

"What we are looking for in the final third is a greater level of movement and intensity. If we are not mobile, the chances won't be there," Andrews said.

We need to believe in our ability as much as possible and hit the target. It doesn't matter if we have 15 shots, if we have 14 on target, something will hit the back of the net."

Andrews also said it's important for his team to get off to a fast start to unsettle the visitors.

"What we want to do – without giving away anything, is to start fast. And in starting fast, whatever chances we create in the first 15 to 20 minutes, we need to capitalise on them. The longer we take to do that, the more confident the opponent will become. And it will be more difficult."

Both Andrews and team captain Jamali Garcia admitted they haven't seen much of the opposition, but the former said he noticed Moca has a very "nippy" team.

"I haven't seen a lot of Moca FC. But the little I saw, they are very nippy and like a short passing game," Andrews said. "At times, they go direct."

Moca have shown they are no pushovers. They defeated AC PoS by a 1-0 margin in their opening game on August 25. They were then spanked 3-0 by group leaders Cavalier on September 19, before getting their own 3-0 result versus Golden Lion on September 26.

Garcia, who has formed a solid partnership at the back with Soca Warriors defender and namesake Justin "Shiggy" Garcia, says the Army will not take Moca lightly.

"We are a team we don't take anyone for granted. We prepare ourselves knowing what we can do and execute in the game," Jamali said.

The skipper said the morale of the players had to be lifted after the AC PoS game.

"After the last game, the guys were a little down because the performance wasn't what we looked for," he said. "But in the end, we were thankful that we still got a draw and gave ourselves a chance for the last game. That in itself is motivation. We still have a chance to come out of the group."

Andrews is confident his TTPFL champions will get three points to advance.

"We are confident that we will be able to pull it off. The guys will give it 100 per cent," Andrews said. "Once they give it 100 per cent, I'll be happy with that.

We are ready to bring home the three points. No, (we don't feel any pressure). That's football. You have to know that what you want out of the game is three points. We will come here and talk and laugh. But (today), it will be a battle. We're not giving up."

By the time the final whistle is blown on Wednesday, one of Defence Force and Moca will be celebrating a spot in the Caribbean Cup semi-final. Tickets are priced at $25 (uncovered section) and $50 (covered section).