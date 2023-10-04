AEK Athens star Levi Garcia reinjures quadricep

AEK's Trinidad forward Levi Garcia, left, fights for the ball with Brighton's English midfielder James Milner during the UEFA Europa League at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England recently. - AFP PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago's men's footballer Levi Garcia has aggravated a quadricep injury he suffered in a Uefa Champions League (UCL) playoff match on August 22 and is now a doubt for TT's Concacaf Nations League A game versus Guatemala at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on October 13.

The AEK Athens striker recently returned from his month-long injury layoff on September 21, as the Greek champions got a thrilling 3-2 win over English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion in their Uefa Europa League opener. The 25-year-old Garcia put in a spirited performance leading the line for AEK and fashioned a few chances. He was substituted in the 68th minute.

Garcia then played a total of 75 minutes in AEK's next game versus Panathinaikos on September 25. It was Garcia's first appearance in the Greek League this season. Garcia has since missed AEK's subsequent league matches versus Atromitos and OFI Crete FC. AEK defeated Atromitos 2-1. They were then blanked 2-0 by OFI who jumped above them to assume fourth spot in the Greek standings.

Garcia confirmed his injury in a brief chat with Newsday.

"It's the same injury," Garcia said. "I played too many minutes in too little time."

He said he was uncertain when he would return to action.

AEK are fifth on the 14-team table with 11 points after six matches.

After the first round of matches, AEK sit atop Group B of the Europa competition with three points. Their next game will be in the Europa versus Ajax on Thursday.