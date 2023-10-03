Warrior profile: Poon-Angeron credits Argentina stint for transformation

MICHEL POON-ANGERON, 22, might not be the biggest player on the football field, but what he lacks in size he makes up in heart, skill and a calculated reading of the beautiful game.

The versatile midfielder plies his trade with TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up AC Port of Spain, competing as a box-to-box player or holding midfielder.

At just five foot-seven inches, Poon-Angeron said he is accustomed to the naysayers, but he is supremely confident in his abilities.

"Trust me, I hear about that a lot of times, especially in the position I play – defensive midfield. They looking for somebody with size, somebody to win headers, but I make up for that with tenacity and controlled aggression.

"I not afraid to rough it up; I'm not afraid of a tackle, challenge, putting my body on the line, but it's about reading of the game – where to be and when."

Born in Poon Lane, Morvant, Poon-Angeron said a high physical conditioning is crucial to succeed in his position – especially at the international level. He credits a one-year stint (2019-2020) at Club Atletico Banfield in Argentina's first division for not only transforming his body but his mind as well.

Club Atletico Banfield was then coached by legendary Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, who played for a number of top clubs such as River Plate, Parma, Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Chelsea.

"I was in their youth ranks – under-19, under-20 and reserve team – but I was forced to come back home because of covid. It hurt, but I was able to make my senior (TT) debut under (ex-coach Terry) Fenwick. I was able to be in the country and training."

Poon-Angeron, who now resides in Santa Cruz, is proud of this achievement as he had never represented TT at the youth level before. He hailed Movement Mechanics, owned by Gregory Seale, for the opportunity to go to Argentina, and getting him physically ready for its demands.

What did he learn in South America?

"I learned Spanish, for one. I speak it fluently now. I couldn't speak a lick of Spanish before.

"Argentina opened my eyes to a whole different side of the game. I trained six days a week – sometimes double sessions. That level of intensity, luckily I was prepared for it by my trainer Gregory Seale."

He said the change in his football was exponential.

"Within three months, six months, one year, you could see the change in my game. So much so, I was able to get a call in the senior team without ever making a youth team. Starting and playing whole games and World Cup qualifiers."

He said the football culture in Argentina was different to anything he had experienced.

"Football is like a religion over there. It's not so much like that in the Caribbean or in Trinidad. People live and die for it. People wake up each morning – their week decided by a result."

He recalled the intense competition for a spot in the Club Atletico Banfield senior team.

"It's like an export for them., Some of the players come from really tough backgrounds, travelling for hours each day to come and put in (the effort) for a chance to make it out, because their player pool is huge. I was immersed in this. I wasn't there for a vacation."

On the pitch, Poon-Angeron said his work-rate is high and he is capable of showcasing his skills in varying roles. "It really depends on the system. Say I'm playing the #6 position, I would want to get on the ball, dictate the pace of the game, see the ball between the lines, switch the point of attack. If the diagonal is on, I would go for it.

"My game, I would be breaking up the play (of the opposition). I won't pelt a set of wild tackles, but you're winning back the ball and starting back the attack."

Poon-Angeron was a late substitute for TT last month in a Concacaf Nations League A match against El Salvador, as coach Angus Eve sought to hold on for a 3-2 victory. It was his tenth appearance for TT.

What is it like to pull on the national jersey?

"It's an inexplicable feeling. You feel a lot of pride.You feel like you have to earn it. Even though our player pool is small, some windows are there and some windows are not.

"Each time I go out there to represent my country, if anyone knows me – I leave it out there on the pitch."