Tobago woman still in police custody over murder

MURDERED: Rae Ann Henry -

A woman remains in police custody and is still assisting in investigations into Tobago’s tenth murder for the year.

Supt Rodhil Kirk gave Newsday an update on Tuesday on Saturday’s killing.

Canaan Feeder Road, Canaan resident Rae Ann Henry, also known as Lucy, was stabbed to death that night, pushing the island’s murder figure to ten for 2023, matching last year’s total.

Police reports said shortly after 9 pm on Saturday, 39-year-old Henry had a quarrel with another woman, during which she was stabbed several times. She was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Kirk said, the woman suspected to have attacked her is still in custody pending further enquiries.

He said arrangements are being made for the postmortem on Henry.

Police are still doing interviews about the incident, he said, "because you have different versions as to how that incident occurred, so the police need to be thorough before they can present anything to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions).”

He said he was always saddened by such situations and noted that “the police are working assiduously to get all the details (of) the circumstances surrounding this matter.”