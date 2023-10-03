SRP denied bail on charges of robbery, demanding money

A Couva magistrate denied bail on Tuesday to a special reserve policeman charged with four offences, including demanding money by menace and robbery with aggravation.

Elcid Jefferson Sammy was not called upon to plead before magistrate Alexander Prince.

He was also charged with two counts of misbehavior in public office, which arose from the alleged demand and the robbery.

In denying bail, the magistrate cited the seriousness and prevalence of the alleged offences.

Sammy, who was assigned to the ERP Unit of the E999, was remanded into police custody to reappear in court on October 31

The court also informed him of his right to apply to a judge in chambers on the issue of bail if he so desires.

Sammy has over ten years of service.

The allegations stemmed from an incident on September 14 at Mc Bean Village in Couva. The victim reported that four occupants of a marked police vehicle demanded money and when he refused, they went into his home and stole several items.

Two of the occupants were dressed in police uniforms, and the other two wore plain clothes and masks.

The suspects allegedly stole several items including a DVR valued at $8,000, and two cellphones valued at $4,250. and $520.

Snr Supt Simon, ASP Ablacksingh, Dipchand, Sgt Howard and legal officer Sgt Basant, supervised an extensive investigation, which Cpl Baboolal led.

Central Division police later held and interviewed the suspects, then submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Assistant DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal instructed the police to charge Sammy with the four offences.

The police said none of the items had been recovered.

Investigations are ongoing into the other suspects.