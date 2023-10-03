Princes Town couple, beaten, robbed at home

AN elderly Princes Town couple were attacked by six men who broke into their home on Monday night.

The couple was beaten, tied up and robbed of cash, jewellery, their registered guns and firearm user's licence (FUL), along with ammunition.

Mohan Persad, 78, and his wife Shirley Persad, also 78, a housewife, went to bed at their home at Sixth Company Road, New Grant, Princes Town, around 9.30 pm.

They were awoken around 3 am on Tuesday by six men of African descent who broke in.

The armed men beat the couple, tied their hands with tie straps and covered their faces.

The bandits emptied a vault which contained $10,000, one Smith and Wesson revolver with 25 rounds of 38 ammunition, valued at $7,000, aRemington shotgun with ten rounds of 12-gauge ammunition valued at $8000, and the FUL.

They also stole two Samsung cellphones valued at approximately $6,000, a Hicks DVR, more TT cash, and jewellery of unknown value.

The men escaped on foot.

The couple were able to untie themselves and contact the police.

WPC Harripersad, PC Harripersad and PC Harricharan, along with CSI officers, visited the and found workable fingerprints.

The thieves are believed to have got in by prying open a window and left through the front door.

PC Harripersad is continuing enquiries.