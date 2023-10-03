Pooran, Bravo, Cooper, Narine shine at TTCB awards

Queen's Park spinner Sunil Narine, left, collects an award from CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe at the TTCB Awards, Center Point Mall auditorium, Chaguanas, Saturday. - Photo by DANIEL PRENTICE

Former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran and middle-order batsman Darren Bravo were the major winners at the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) awards ceremony on Saturday, walking away with the international cricketer of the year and national cricketer of the year awards respectively.

Pooran, who turned 28 on Monday, has scored over 600 runs across the one-day international (ODI) and T20 international formats for West Indies in 2023 and has made his presence felt on the international stage. Pooran scored two centuries in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup qualifiers in June and has accumulated 428 runs in nine ODI innings this year at an average of 61.14.

The exciting left-handed batsman has also scored 235 runs in eight T20Is for the Windies this year and walked away with the player of the series award in the Caribbean team's 3-2 T20I series win versus India in August.

The 34-year-old Bravo, who has played over 200 international matches for WI, was rewarded for his stellar play in the regional four-day competition. Bravo scored over 400 runs for the TT Red Force in the competition and was second only to WI middle-order batsman Alick Athanaze (647 runs) among the top run-scorers.

Powergen Penal Sports Club's Cephas Cooper was named the best batsman of the TTCB's 2023 premiership season. Cooper scored centuries in three different TTCB tournaments during the season and helped Powergen to a second-place finish in the League and T20 formats.

Queen's Park Cricket Club's (QPCC) experienced off-spinner Sunil Narine was named the best bowler of the premiership campaign. Narine finished the league campaign with a remarkable feat of three ten-wicket hauls as he helped QPCC to the league title. In March, Narine grabbed a haul of seven wickets without conceding a run versus Clarke Road United at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

Amongst the youth awardees, Reyad Jerome won the under-13 MVP, Brendan Boodoo won the under-15 MVP, Aadian Racha won the under-17 MVP and Andrew Rambaran was named the under-19 MVP. Boodoo was also named the best youth player of the year. Rambaran copped the Sonny Ramadhin Trophy and received the youth spinner of the year award.

Premiership II batsmen Daron Cruickshank won the best batsman award in the north zone. Cruickshank smashed three centuries during the season and helped his Merry Boys Sports Club to the premiership II north zone 50-over and league titles.

Anthony Simmons took the award for best bowler in Premiership II north zone.

Barrackpore United's Silus Cooper was the best batsman in Premiership II south zone, and Yorkshire Club's Raj Nanan were named as the best bowler in the premiership II south.

Merry Boys won the TTCB's prestigious club of the year award.