Playwrights to read Death for Crapaud

E Ansolia. Photo courtesy Playwrights Workshop Trinbago -

The October instalment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) will feature the cold reading of Cby E Ansolia.

The reading will take place on October 4 at 7 pm online via Google Meet only.

Four children continually antagonise a homeless man who lives in the park they usually pass through on their way home from school, but this time they find themselves trapped, and are brought to confront their past.

There are representations of sexual assault, gang violence and gunplay. None of the characters in this script are real people living or dead. Though some moments may seem like real situations, these are merely coincidences due to the script's contemporary nature as part of its social commentary, a media release said.

Ansolia is a professional actor, artist facilitator, storyteller, cyber-performer and playwright. He is lead artist facilitator with the DCFA's theatre arts outreach unit Arts-in-Action (AiA).

PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the public to join in to listen to the cold reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. Plays read in 2023 for the Monthly Readers Theatre Series will qualify for workshopping, staging and award consideration at the New Play Festival 2024.

More info

Join Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/zfe-hbxh-iuc

T

o submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; visit Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/.