Noray tantalises with DJouli Mango

Rhythm of Pink -

The tropical aroma, sweet, juice cascading down the palm of your hands and the sheer satisfaction produced when consuming a good ole Julie mango.

This is the effect Kenderson Noray hopes to bring to life in his DJouli Mango exhibition at Horizons Art Gallery.

Noray was born and bred in Paramin – a place known for its sprawling steep hills, fertile lands, and parang music. His art is intrinsically reflective of the laid-back nature of the people, and the scenic views. With a natural inclination to art, at 18 he took part in several art competitions, oftentimes winning, a media release said.

He has a BA in visual arts from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and has a keen interest in filmmaking.

Noray underscores that DJouli Mango is not about the actual fruit, but rather the feeling derived from tasting the “tropical gem.”

“It overwhelms you at first…until you have no choice but to smile and say, 'That is mango!' I hope these pieces do the same,” Noray said in the release.

DJouli Mango showcases faces and figures that make up TT culture, coupled with his usual vibrant colours and textured landscapes.

Noray’s work is included in collections in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, China and throughout the Caribbean, the release said.

DJouli Mango opens October 3 from 6.30-8 pm at 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. For those who can’t make it in person, a new slideshow feature is available on the gallery's Facebook page via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

This exhibition runs until October 14 Monday-Friday, from 8.30 am-5 pm, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.