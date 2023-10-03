New Trinidad and Tobago Street sign installed in NYC

A worker installs a new Trinidad and Tobago Street sign at Queens, New York. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Street sign in Queens, New York City has been replaced.

The recently-installed sign, at 131st Avenue, was stolen about a week ago.

On August 20, the street was co-named in honour of TT as many nationals live there.

Caricom and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne had asked for a formal investigation.

Spokesman of the NGO Trinidadians and Tobagonians USA Dr Ashford Maharaj told Newsday the sign was replaced on Monday.

However, he said investigations are still under way to determine what happened to the original sign.

"The NYPD (New York City Police Department) is unable to link the perpetrator as yet."

Consul general of TT in New York Andre Laveau also confirmed to Newsday that a new sign had been installed.