National Geographic crew tours Trinidad and Tobago

Spectacular scarlet ibises paint the skies over the Caroni Bird Sanctuary. - Andrea De Silva

In a collaboration between Winston Nanan Bird Sanctuary Tours and the renowned Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic, and hosted by Tourism Trinidad, a group of 50 international explorers came to Trinidad and Tobago last week and visited several popular sites.

Their vessel, the prestigious National Geographic, brought them for an expedition led by the indomitable National Geographic explorer and expedition leader, Lucho Verdesoto.

During their exploration of Trinidad, the group delved deep into the island’s natural beauty, visiting renowned sites and attractions that left them spellbound. They revelled in the lush splendour of the Asa Wright Nature Centre, embarked on birding adventures that showcased Trinidad’s avian diversity, and wandered the enchanting Botanic Gardens.

A city tour provided insights into Trinidad’s rich culture and history, while a visit to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary allowed them to witness the breathtaking spectacle of vibrant scarlet ibises in flight.

But, the adventure didn’t stop there. Allister Nanan, with his intimate knowledge of the islands, led the expedition to Tobago. There, the visitors explored the enchanting Main Ridge Forest Reserve, ventured to the pristine shores of Little Tobago, and marvelled at the ecological wonders of the Bon Accord lagoons and wetlands.

Next year’s TT will once again host a National Geographic team.

As the sun set on this year’s expedition, the explorers from Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic departed with memories of a lifetime, leaving behind a promise of return –a testament to the allure of TT’s natural wonders and the enduring partnership between those who seek to explore and those who call these islands home.