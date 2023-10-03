NAAA hosts successful coaches' workshop

L-R: NAAA director and 2013 World 400m hurdles champion Jehue Gordon and NAAA medical and sports science committee chairman Dr Anyl Gopeesingh at the NAAA coaches' workshop. - Photo Courtesy NAAATT

World Athletics lecturer, coach and technical official John “Slim” Andalcio facilitated the first session of a National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) coaches’ workshop and seminar at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on Saturday.

This was the first of the NAAA’s fourth-quarter education series, which was held both in person and online, for coaches across the country.

Andalcio reviewed the new competition rules, which have implications for the preparation of athletes and their participation in competition, especially at the international level.

The second session, on anti-doping, was led by Dr Anyl Gopeesingh, who specialises in sports medicine. He is the NAAA’s medical and sports science committee chairman and often serves as national team doctor.

“He shared valuable information on the subject and provided clarification on pertinent issues,” an NAAA statement said.

Gopeesingh was followed by the association’s president George Comissiong, who spoke on safeguarding and its implications for the way the coaches and, by extension, clubs operated. Drawing on his extensive experience as an administrator and team manager, Comissiong provided practical examples of common safeguarding breaches and strategies for avoiding them.

After lunch, there was an open forum in which participants raised issues, reviewed the 2023 competition season and made recommendations for 2024.

Among the participants were NAAA director and 2013 World hurdles champion (400m) Jehue Gordon and Grace Jackson, 1988 Seoul Olympic silver medallist (200m) and director of sport at UWI (St Augustine).