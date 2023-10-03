Mexican embassy celebrates 213 years of independence

The mariachi group arrived from Mexico for the Independence celebration. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

The Mexican embassy celebrated the country’s 213th anniversary of independence in style at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain on September 12.

Culinary traditions, music and the cry of “Viva Mexico!” (Long live Mexico!) greeted guests. Ambassador Victor Hugo Morales thanked those present and highlighted several important aspects of relations between Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago. “Today we celebrate Mexico. Today we celebrate a path to independence filled with blood, courage and suffering. And we do so with joy, the joy of a nation that looks towards the future with optimism. Mexico is the 14th (biggest) economy in the world. It is the leading export power in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The Mexican embassy proudly celebrates independence from this splendid capital city and from this marvellous setting, and it does so hand in hand with a friendly country such as TT, a fraternal nation made up of two fabulous islands and hospitable people.”

Morales said Mexico was doing more and more to strengthen bilateral relations.

“We are promoting more trade and investment, together with the professional work of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Also with support from companies and entrepreneurs with great vision and business acumen, now that nearshoring is revitalising and transforming the Mexican economy (with) Phoenix Park Gas Processors, TCL-Cemex, GMB Group, Nestlé. Likewise, I wish to acknowledge and thank the collaboration and work carried out by relevant Trinidadian chambers to continue building better trade and investment spaces: TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, TTCSI, TTMA.” In the last two years, bilateral trade has reached an average of US$690,000,000.

“In addition, Mexico managed to bring the issue of illicit arms trafficking to the forefront of the Caribbean work agenda as one of the causes of insecurity. Once again, we thank the entire Caribbean for their support, especially the Honourable Dr Rowley, for believing in the Mexican legal cause.”

Morales said the embassy will unveil a bust of Pancho Villa, the Mexican people’s revolutionary, this year to commemorate the centenary of his death.

“Also with the help of Trinidadian businesses, we are turning the Mexican taco into a popular food trend. Due to its authenticity and quality, the taco is a food that is becoming global. Since last year’s reception, at least seven establishments have been opened here in Trinidad. How proud we are!”

Neela Ram-Atwaroo, acting permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs congratulated Mexico on behalf of TT.

“In recognising the work of Mexico alongside our regional partners, as we celebrate this momentous occasion, I must also reflect on the invaluable bilateral partnership and the progress TT and Mexico have achieved based on mutual respect, deep cultural ties, the bond of people and a shared history since our establishment of diplomatic ties 57 years ago, in 1966.” She said despite the many hardships faced in the years after independence, Mexico and its people have prevailed in every sphere with an optimistic future in sight. Among those attending were mayor of Port of Spain Chinua Alleyne, mayor of Arima Balliram Maharaj, Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, Chief of Staff of the TT Defence Force, ambassadors, and representatives of the RC church. The evening closed with a performance by a group of mariachi musicians brought specially from Mexico.