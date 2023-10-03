Met Service issues 2nd hot-spell warning

PC Gabriel Sayers keeps himself hydrated by drinking water while on duty on Jermingham Street, Scarborough, Tobago. -File photo Ayanna Kinsale

Less than three weeks after the last alert, The TT Meteorological Service has, once again, issued a yellow-level hot-spell alert but this time for the rest of the month.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Met Service said October was a last month of the “heat season” and the hottest time of day will be between 10 am and 4 pm.

It warned that temperatures were expected to reach near 34C or more in Trinidad, and near 33C or more in Tobago. The maximum temperatures in cities, urban and built-up areas were expected to be higher than 34C but will feel like 34-44C.

“These elevated temperatures, coupled with tropical moisture and light winds, are the primary drivers of intense, isolated daytime thunderstorms.

“Additionally, rainfall events associated with tropical waves or the ITCZ, though not expected to be frequent this month, may still provide brief relief from the intense heat. However, hot conditions are likely to return once these events pass.”