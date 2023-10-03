Let us be thankful

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: "And the fourth angel poured out his vial upon the sun; and power was given unto him to scorch men with fire. And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not to give him glory" (Revelation 16:8-9).

It is not known whether we are in the time of the fourth angel. However, anyone who has experienced the hot sun for the past few weeks knows that this heat hits differently. It is unlike anything we have experienced before.

Scientists call it climate change, global warming and a variety of different names.

Even through all this, the winds continue to blow and provide cooling.

We must be thankful that, so far, there have been no reported deaths from heatstroke.

Let us continue to take the necessary precautions and ensure that our elderly and children are properly hydrated.

This too shall pass.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope