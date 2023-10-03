Harness potential of Venezuela migrants

THE EDITOR: Venezuelans in TT have shown resilience and a willingness to contribute to the labour movement, especially in fields like construction, where their skills are valuable.

Many have sought employment opportunities and actively participate in the workforce, aiding in infrastructure development and economic growth.

However, it's unfortunate that some Venezuelans have resorted to begging at traffic lights. This is often due to the challenging circumstances they face, including limited access to formal employment, housing and social services.

It's crucial for the Government and local organisations to address these issues by providing support, legal avenues for employment, and social integration programmes.

By doing so, TT can harness the potential of Venezuelan migrants while addressing the struggles that push some into begging, fostering a more inclusive and productive society.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail