Fishing group: Budget an insult to Tobagonians

Members of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association at a recent press conference at the Buccoo jetty. - Photo by David Reid

THE ALL Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) has described the 2024 national budget as an insult to Tobagonians.

The island has received an allocation of $2.58 billion to manage its affairs over the next fiscal year – some $64.2 million more than its previous allocation.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said of the $2.58 billion, $2.298 billion has been set aside for recurrent expenditure and $260 million was allocated for Tobago’s development.

But ATFA president Curtis Douglas said he was not impressed.

“It was a Trinidad budget, full stop,” he told Newsday. “This is an insult to Tobagonians once more, as we see every year in terms of growth and development. And Tobagonians should stand in defence of Tobago (against) this watered-down, smokescreen budget.”