Chambers support minimum wage increase

President of Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Several business chambers say they support the government's move to increase the minimum wage from $17.50 per hour to $20.50 per hour in its 2023/24 budget.

In a release yesterday, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC) said the increase now requires employers and employees to focus on efficiency, productivity, and output.

"The TTCIC also understands the need for an increase in minimum wage as a necessary adjustment for the workforce given the current state of inflation," it said.

However, while commending the increase, the president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh, hoped this would not result in higher prices for customers.

"The issue though, that some business people will feel and face, especially those within the MSME (micro, small & medium enterprise) sector will be that some cost of goods and services will increase and we are not sure how much of that will lead to some level of unemployment," he told Newsday.

"But we hope that business would be able to absorb that cost to ensure that...we remain at full employment and that workers do not suffer and that productivity levels would increase."

The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) also supported the move.

Both AMCHAM and the TTCIC noted measures geared toward improving and growing the country's non-energy sector.

"We wait to see the impact of these measures," AMCHAM said.

Citing the minister's revelation of a three per cent growth in the economy, primarily in the non-energy sector, the TTCIC "the time is right for much-needed emphasis to be placed on the agriculture sector, digital transformation, the orange economy, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises."

While Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said foreign exchange shortages will be addressed in 2024, the TTCIC said the timely access to foreign exchange needs to be urgently addressed.

"Timely access to forex is vital for businesses and the economy as a whole, as it impacts international trade and the stability of the local currency. Collaboration with the private sector and the Central Bank to optimise forex utilisation is essential for economic stability. In this vain, we are heartened to hear the Minister state that he is reviewing the recommendation made by the TTCIC to aid SMEs in their access to foreign exchange," it said.

Meanwhile, AMCHAM expressed concern over the lack of a firm timeline for the implementation of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

"We look forward to the establishment of the NSI this year as it has been featured in previous budgets but is yet to come to fruition. The establishment and operationalisation of the NSI is necessary if the Government is serious about using data to effectively design and implement policy," the release said.

On Monday, the Minister of Finance presented the 2023/24 national budget-themed "Building Capacity for Diversification and Growth," with a deficit of $5.197 billion. Total revenue will be $54.012 billion, and total expenditure will be $59.209 billion. Among fiscal measures announced were $1 billion in back pay by Christmas for 37,000 workers who accepted the four per cent wage increase and more police recruits and resources.