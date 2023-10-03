2 shot dead in Point Fortin, 1 critical

File photo -

Two men were shot dead and a third wounded in a shooting in Point Fortin on Monday night.

Dead are Keith “Pam Pam” Roberts and Azard Ali.

The survivor has been identified as Anthony “Mario” Bermudez.

Reports said gunshots were heard at around 9.30 pm on Monday at Warden Road. Residents called the police, who found one dead in the driver’s seat of a car, and the other dead man nearby in the road.

The survivor was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

South Western Division police including ASP Mathura, Insp Corrie and Cpl Victor as well as Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police visited and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.