Woman held over Tobago murder

Stock photo -

A woman is in police custody and assisting in investigations into Tobago’s tenth murder.

Supt Rodhil Kirk gave this update on Saturday’s killing on the Tobago Updates morning show on Monday.

Last Saturday, Canaan Feeder Road, Canaan resident Rae Ann Henry also known as Lucy, was stabbed to death, pushing the island’s total to ten for 2023, matching last year’s total. Police reports said shortly after 9 pm on Saturday, 39-year-old Henry had a quarrel with another woman during which she was stabbed several times. She was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Kirk said he is always saddened by such situations and the investigation continues.

“The police are working assiduously to get all the details, as in the circumstances surrounding this matter.”