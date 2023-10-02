Tobago gets $2.585b budget allocation

The I Love Tobago sign at the Scarborough Esplanade. -Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Tobago has received an allocation of $2.585 billion in the 2024 budget.

The Finance Minister made the announcement on Monday while delivering the fiscal package in the House of Representatives.

Of the sum, Imbert said $2.298 million has been allocated for recurrent expenditure, $260 million for the development programme and $18 million for the Unemployment Relief Programme.

He said Tobago’s allocation represents an increase of $64.2 million over fiscal 2023.