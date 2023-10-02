Quick starts for Roxborough, Main Ridge in Tobago T10 windball

Roxborough United’s Jahron Alfred goes on the front foot to attack in a Tobago T10 Windball match at Parade Square, Bacolet on Sunday. -

KABS Roofing Solutions-Roxborough United sent a strong message to their opponents, on the opening day of the Tobago T-10 Community Windball Cricket League, at Parade Square, Bacolet on Sunday.

United's batting and bowling were too powerful for their opponents and they registered two impressive victories.

D’Pembroke Upsetters were United’s first victims. Upsetters sent into bat, made a late rally to close their innings on 87 runs for six wickets, after their allotted ten overs.

Olando James went ballistic in United's response. James carved out eight sixes and five fours in his knock of 76 not out, off 23 balls, to push his team to 92 runs without losing a wicket, in seven overs.

James's opening partner Atasha James, who contributed four runs to the total, showed good defensive technique, as she was content to keep her wicket and admire the show.

Later in the afternoon, United proved their first victory was authentic when they dominated Mason Hall Challengers by eight wickets. Challengers entered the game with confidence, having won their opening match.

Batting first, only Simmons Peters showed resistance in Challengers' eventual total of 84 runs for eight wickets.

Afiba Mc Kenna curtailed Challengers' late order onslaught, as he knocked over four wickets and conceded a measly four runs, in two overs.

While Challengers prospects for victory took a lift with the early dismissal of Orlando James. Jahron Alfred stepped in with a calculated innings of 64 runs not out to squash their expectations.

Alfred’s innings contained eight sixes and two fours, as United responded with 85 for 2 wickets in seven overs.

Belle Garden Smashers lived up to their name, as they smashed 146 runs for the loss of six wickets in their encounter versus Upsetters, to register the highest total on the day. Jayden Kent led the fireworks with a top score of 60 runs.

Upsetters showed some intent to get the total, but Rodney Alfred's three for 21 and Leon Slyvester's two wickets for three runs bowling for Smashers, dismissed those ideas.

Upsetters were all out for 74 runs and were relegated to their second defeat on the day.

Smashers could not carry the same form in their match-up against defending champions, DXL Crown Point Spartans and they were smashed by seven wickets.

Despite a patient 38 from Joshua Yorke, Smashers' batting was kept in check by Spartans' bowlers and they limped to 66 for five wickets, when the overs runs ran out.

Spartans had even contributions from their batsmen and reached 70 for three wickets after 8.3 overs.

Ten matches were played on the day, at two separate playing areas. Main Ridge Challengers also won two games. Scores, Challengers (87/7) Roxborough Gunners 58 all out. Versus Whim Sharks, Challengers (123/4), Sharks 78 all out.

In other results, Juice Buccoo United 131 for eight wickets defeated Concordia Rising Stars (93/3). Rising Stars (70/2) triumph over Sharks 64 all out. Mason Hall Challengers (87/2) topped Patience Hill Invincibles (83/5).

Twelve teams registered for the league, which boasts a first prize of 20,000.00, up from 15,000.00 in 2022. The rules mandate each team to feature an on-field female player.

In his address at Sunday’s opening co-ordinator of the tournament, Marcus Daniel encouraged the teams to focus on community representation first.

“I encourage all teams to represent their communities with pride, and asked not to allow the first prize to be the main incentive, but used as a motivating factor to improve one’s game and build new friendships,” Daniel said.

Kerwin John president of the Tobago Cricket Association was present at the opening. Matches will continue on Saturday at 12pm.