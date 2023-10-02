Payment processes

THE EDITOR: Governments often face challenges in modernising their payment processes due to bureaucracy, legacy systems and budget constraints. While they may intend to streamline payments, factors like limited resources, slow adaptation to technology and complex regulations can hinder progress.

The lack of online payment options and inconvenient physical locations can be a result of these constraints. However, recognising these issues, governments are gradually working to improve payment accessibility and convenience to better serve citizens and businesses.

