Met Office issues adverse-weather yellow alert

File photo -

The Met Office put TT under an adverse-weather yellow alert on Sunday from 12 pm until 4 pm on Monday. It may persist intermittently until late afternoon.

The Met Office said there is a 60-70 per cent (medium) chance of a thunderstorm with significant lightning activity expected to begin from the southwestern region.

Gusty winds over55 kilometres per hour are likely, especially near heavier showers or thunderstorms.

The release said heavy rainfall can lead to street and flash flooding with accompanying brief, gusty winds.

As a result, the Met Office said localised ponding and landslips are likely to occur in at-risk areas. Isolated flash flooding may occur and can cause traffic disruptions.

Beachgoers should also be careful, as rough seas can occur with heavy showers or thunderstorms.