Live blog: BUDGET 2024

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The 2024 budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at today's sitting, starting at 1.30 pm.

Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from members of the public, analysts, economists and other stakeholders.

This will be Imbert's eighth budget presentation since he was appointed finance minister on September 11, 2015.

#ttbudget2024 @Newsday_TT procurement laws bring value, transparency and accountabilty, said Imbert. "However it is still a work in progress." — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said $346 US million has been deposited, for future generations, by this government into the (Heritage) fund arising from the 2022 oil revenue windfalls.#ttbudget2024 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 2, 2023

#ttbudget2024 @Newsday_TT Imbert reckons TTRA can plug a $10 billion tax gap — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

#ttbudget2024 @Newsday_TT TT Revenue Authority is partially functioning, with a board and a strategic plan, as he anticipates it's operation and a smooth transition from existing bodies — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

#ttbudget2024 @Newsday_TT Imbert said HSF remained at about US$5.5billion, while other countries' sovereign funds typically lost 20 percent in recent years — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

#ttbudget2024 @Newsday_TT Imbert said TT is one of few investment grade countries in the region, according to credit rating agencies — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

#ttbudget2024 @Newsday_TT S&P raise of TTs profile has boosted TTs access to international credit, Imbert said, also welcoming improved ratings from Moody's and CariCris. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

#ttbudget2024 @Newsday_TT Prudent management led TT to withstand global external shocks — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

#ttbudget2024 @Newsday_TT Imbert claims Govt ran the economy better than critics say, citing recent half billion dollar bond TT recently issued that was hugely oversubscribed — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

#ttbudget2024 @Newsday_TT Imbert boasts of TT having right months import coverage, above the three month global benchmark — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert: Inflation is now, again, on the decline after several years of historically low levels reaching as low as 1% in 2019. Our annualised rate of inflation, which was 5.8% in 2022 is now projected to be 5.1% and 3.4% in 2024 and 2025.#ttbudget2024 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 2, 2023

MOONILAL: 'MY EXPECTATION IS NOT VERY HIGH' Opposition MP and UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal told Newsday reporter Rishard Khan his "expecation is not very high" for today's budget 2024. Video by Elexzine Bissoo #ttbudget2024 pic.twitter.com/cuKJXNDi0e — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 2, 2023

'WE WANT KAMLA' Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar spoke to the media ahead of the budget 2024 which will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Video by Elexzine Bissoo

See the full video on our Facebook and Instagram pages#ttbudget2024 pic.twitter.com/T2TUfZGTk6 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 2, 2023

#ttbudget2024 @newsday_tt Colm Imbert began delivery of budget speech at 1.36 pm — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) October 2, 2023

Newsday reporter Rishard Khan gives an update on what is presently happening outside Parliament ahead of today's budget reading by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Video by Elexzine Bissoo #ttbudget2024 pic.twitter.com/uyJPGEgUJG — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 2, 2023

'FOSTER MUST GO' Government MP Foster Cummings arrived at Parliament to the boos of protesters ahead of the budget which will be read on Monday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Video by Rishard Khan pic.twitter.com/BN1mEkLfqF — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 2, 2023