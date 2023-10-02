Imbert: Pan should resonate globally

File photo

The pan manufacturing industry came under focus in the 2024 budget presentation, when Finance Minister Colm Imbert said nine pan manufacturers had benefited from a grant.

The Steelpan Manufacturing Grant Fund Facility was established in 2020 under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The ministry’s website says pan manufacturers, tuners and pan accessories manufacturers were eligible for the grant. The site added that it allows for the purchase of “new machinery, equipment, software, tools, raw materials and training by local manufacturers.”

It added that through the facility successful local applicants can access individual grants up to maximum of $250,000 per tranche and which do not exceed $1 million per entity.

Speaking on October 2, Imbert acknowledged and welcomed the Akua Leith-led Musical Instruments of TT Ltd (MITTCO) in Diamond Vale Business Park, Diego Martin.

Imbert said he was heartened that the factory was not only producing pans for domestic use and exports but also allowed young people to learn about the national instrument.

“I look forward to the steelpan gaining global resonance over the coming years,” he said.

He commended all involved in the diplomatic work which led to the UN’s declaration of August 11 as World Steelpan Day.

He added that it followed the 2019 UNESCO declaration of Port of Spain as a creative city of music.