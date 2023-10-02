Imbert lists hospital upgrades

File photo: Port of Spain General Hospital.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the 540-bed Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital will be completed in March 2025.

He made the announcement during his 2024 budget statement in Parliament on Monday.

Imbert said the 106-bed Sangre Grande Hospital was near completion. It cost the government $1.1 billion and will provide a full range of services.

He added that in August 2022, the Roxborough Hospital was outfitted at the cost of about $130 million and provided medical services such as surgical, accident and emergency, dialysis and a hyperbaric chamber for diving emergencies.